Colman Domingo takes on 'responsibility' that comes with fame  

Colman Domingo was featured as 'Times' magazine's 100 most influential people

August 24, 2024

Colman Domingo just got candid about his rise to fame.

The Euphoria star discussed his features in different magazines, stating, “I think of myself as a playwright, director and an actor and producer.”

He then continued, “But then suddenly I saw on the cover of a magazine that I was a ‘movie star’. Right? I thought, Oh, that’s different. That’s a whole different beast.”

Domingo, who grew up in a middle-class Pennsylvania household and initially struggled to make it in the acting industry, gained stardom after his nomination for a Tony Award in 2011, for his role in the Broadway musical, The Scottsboro Boys.

“It sort of makes me smile,” he said, noting, “I didn’t know that that was part of my path – to be a star, whatever that means. But I do appreciate that, at 54 years old, I know myself. I understand the responsibility of that.”

Colman Domingo expressed his surprise when he mentioned, “Earlier this year I was noted as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. And I thought, What? Well, now I have a responsibility. Well, now I have to be responsible to that.”

