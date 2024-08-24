Prince Harry gets emotional as he reaches major milestone without royal family

Prince Harry is reportedly getting emotional as the duke approaches major milestone in his life next month, an insider has claimed.



The OK! Magazine, citing the source close to Harry and Meghan reported it is quite an emotional time for Meghan and Harry as the Duke’s 40th birthday is coming up and while he may no longer be close to his family.

Archie and Lilibet doting father may also be starting to feel very far away from his old life and friends in UK.

The insider claimed Harry is at a 'crossroads' in his life as he reached the milestone and is thinking about the past because his new life hasn’t panned out the way he thought it might.

The tipster said, “As he approaches 40, Harry has quite understandably been thinking about the past and it does upset him that he doesn’t really see any of his family and all of his friends he grew up.”

“He would never change the life he’s got with Meghan and the kids for anything but at times he feels quite isolated and he always thought he would celebrate his 40th surrounded by lots of friends and family,” the source claimed and added “He feels sad about everything that has happened but he knows nothing will change before then.”