Here's when 'Deadpool & Wolverine' will stream on Disney+

'Deadpool & Wolverine' had its worldwide premiere on July 26, 2024

August 24, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is the eighth-biggest-earning film of MCU ever.

The film, released on July 26, 2024, grossed $1.086 billion within just a month.

Following its theatrical run, the super-hero threequel is expected to stream on Disney+, potentially on November 6, according to Digital Spy.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film sees Ryan and Hugh reprising their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine.

The plot of the third installation revolves around Deadpool being recruited by the TVA, and bringing a version of Wolverine on a mission to save his world. Moreover, this storyline also sets up Deadpool's entrance into the MCU.

The threequel is also packed with A-listers cameos, starring Henry Cavill as Wolverine variant, Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool.

Meanwhile, Ryan reacted to movie’s record-shattering success on box-office earlier, on Instagram story, he wrote, “This is kind of hard to process. But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend.”

Hugh also celebrated the news on his Instagram and wrote, “Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL!”

