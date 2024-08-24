Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria pays sweet tribute to daughter on her 11th birthday

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin celebrated their eldest daughter Carmen on her 11th birthday.

The yoga instructor took to her Instagram as she paid tribute to her preteen daughter on her special day.

In regards to this, the 40-year-old mother included a sweet photo of herself, Alec and Carmen while they posed together during Carmen's birthday dinner.

Additionally, the proud mom was sandwiched between Carmen and Alec as Hilaria clicked the selfie on her iPhone.

In terms of the caption, Hilaria gushed, “Happy 11th birthday to our Carmen Gabriela….we are so lucky to be your parents. Thank you for being our light, for making us laugh….and for being you.”



Furthermore, in the photo, Hilaria donned a black turtleneck top as she wrapped an arm around her eldest daughter while her husband, Alec sported a blue dress shirt, and his salt-and-pepper hair pushed back off his face.

As far as the birthday girl is concerned, Carmen had her brunette hair worn down and went for a minimal look as she put mascara on her eyelashes while her lips shined in pink.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple faced harsh criticism in the past for letting their daughter wear makeup starting at age 10, as per Daily Mail.