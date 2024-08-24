Sarah Ferguson sends strong message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has sent a 'clear message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their ongoing rift with King Charles and Prince William.



According to a report by the People Magazine, per the Mirror, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother said 'forgiveness' was the most important part of maintaining good family relationships.

Sarah Ferguson made these remarks while speaking to the outlet during an appearance at Cannes Film Festival.

The Duchess of York said, "forgiveness" was the most important part of maintaining good family relationships. "I think family unity is key... I think the key to life is that we all support each other."

"And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness of yourself and forgiveness of others," Sarah further said.

Commenting on Sarah’s remarks, royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror, that Fergie's comments were a "clear reference to Meghan and Harry’s ongoing feud with Prince William and King Charles".

Harry and Meghan are currently at odds with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, amid ongoing feud, the California-based royal couple has reportedly reached out to Kate and King Charles following their cancer diagnosis.