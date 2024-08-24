 
Bruce Willis' daughter, Rumer shares his health update amid dementia battle

Bruce Willis' daughter, Rumer Willis gives his health update to fans on social media amid dementia battle

August 24, 2024

Rumer Willis shared a new health update about her dad, Bruce Willis, during his battle with dementia.

The actress responded to a fan’s question about the Die Hard star on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

In response, Rumer stated, “He is great. I love him so much. Thank you,” while she shared a picture of her father holding her hand.

It is worth mentioning that Bruce’s family shared in 2022 that the Sixth Sense actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects how a person is able to communicate.

In regards to this, the family wrote in a statement posted on Instagram, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Furthermore, a year later, the family revealed that Bruce’s condition had progressed to a “more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).”

Besides Rumer, Bruce also shares daughters Scout and Tallulah with Demi Moore.

Additionally, he is also a father to daughters, Mabel and Evelyn with wife Emma Heming, all of whom have been railing around the star since his diagnosis.

