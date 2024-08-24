Bruce Willis' daughter, Rumer shares his health update amid dementia battle

Rumer Willis shared a new health update about her dad, Bruce Willis, during his battle with dementia.

The actress responded to a fan’s question about the Die Hard star on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

In response, Rumer stated, “He is great. I love him so much. Thank you,” while she shared a picture of her father holding her hand.

It is worth mentioning that Bruce’s family shared in 2022 that the Sixth Sense actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects how a person is able to communicate.

In regards to this, the family wrote in a statement posted on Instagram, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Furthermore, a year later, the family revealed that Bruce’s condition had progressed to a “more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).”

Besides Rumer, Bruce also shares daughters Scout and Tallulah with Demi Moore.

Additionally, he is also a father to daughters, Mabel and Evelyn with wife Emma Heming, all of whom have been railing around the star since his diagnosis.