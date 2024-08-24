King Charles makes final decision about Prince Andrew

King Charles III has seemingly decided to teach a lesson to Prince Andrew with his major move amid ongoing feud on royal lodge.

The 75-year-old monarch is reportedly thinking to take a big step to give more power to his youngest brother Prince Edward as the King believes working royals deserve more.

The youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II Prince Edward, who was promoted to the title of "The Duke of Edinburgh" in 2023, carried out around 300 royal engagements last year, while Duchess Sophie followed at 220.



The King is said to be mulling to give new power to the Edinburghs as reward for their contributions to the Crown. This could come in the form of Royal Lodge, according to an expert.

"Charles has entertained the thought of offering Royal Lodge to his youngest brother Prince Edward, claimed Richard Kay.

Writing in The Mail, the royal commentator said: "The two haven't always seen eye to eye but the King has been hugely impressed by the manner in which Edward and his wife Sophie have increased their workload since their elevation to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."



Undoubtedly, Duchess Sophie and Edward have have filled in the many gaps created by the absence of both Prince Kate and the King himself as they continue their cancer treatment.

Sophie, 59, and Edward, 60 - who have lived in Bagshot Park in Surrey since their wedding in 1999 - have won heart of the King and other royals with their steadfastness and loyalty to the family.

On the other hand, King Charles has reportedly removed the Duke of York's 10-man security detail last week in a bid to oust him from the Windsor property. Meanwhile, he is thought to be refusing to leave Royal Lodge, citing the fact he signed a 75-year lease in 2003.

There are speculations and fears that the King's move could spark new feud within the family.