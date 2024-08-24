 
David Beckham reacts to King Charles latest move

David Beckham is getting more close to King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton amid rift with Harry and Meghan Markle

Web Desk
August 24, 2024

Former football legend David Beckham has expressed his thoughts over King Charles latest move amid the monarch's Balmoral holidays.

King Charles has adopted the British Hen Welfare Trust’s one millionth hen – and named the bird Henrietta, the charity said.

In a joint statement with palace, the charity said, “Welcoming Henrietta to her new coop!

“His Majesty The King has rehomed our ONE MILLIONTH hen at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire.”

It further said, “Our millionth hen, named Henrietta by His Majesty, along with 30 feathered friends are settling into their wonderful new home, having arrived last week.”

Royal fans are delighted by the King's kind gesture and were quick to share their thoughts on the monarch's new additions to his home.

Thousands of fans have reacted by dropping sweet comments.

David Beckham was among the fans to send love to King Charles by pressing the heart button on the post.

