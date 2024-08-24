Vanessa Bryant drops sweet tribute for late husband Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant wished her late husband Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 46th birthday.

It has been three years since the basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" passed away in a tragic helicopter crash.

To mark the heartbreaking occasion, Vanessa posted a tribute to Kobe on Instagram, featuring a sweet snap showing her kissing the late athlete's cheek.



"Happy birthday @kobebryant," she captioned the adorable photo, “I love you for now, forever & for always.”

Additionally, she launched a series of exclusive Mamba and Mambacita Sports-branded 'Royal' collection items to pay tribute to the late NBA champion and their daughter, Gianna Bryant.

She announced the new collection on her social media account and penned, "Throughout Kobe’s entire career, he gave his heart to the city of Los Angeles while wearing purple and gold, and these colours represent his deep love for the game, the Lakers and the city of Los Angeles."



"We hope you enjoy this collection, and always remember to strive for excellence with your Mamba Mentality and to most importantly, Play Gigi’s Way,” she concluded.