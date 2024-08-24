 
Geo News

Keavy Lynch reveals why she avoids sharing personal life on social media

Keavy Lynch reveals she has created a boundary between her personal life and pop star personality

By
Web Desk
|

August 24, 2024

Keavy Lynch reveals why she avoids sharing personal life on social media
Keavy Lynch reveals why she avoids sharing personal life on social media

Keavy Lynch, a member of the famous Irish girl group B*Witched, has finally revealed why she avoids sharing her personal life on social media.

Speaking to Bang Showbiz, the 44-year-old pop star revealed that she has created a boundary between “what I do and do not want to share” on social media.

“I think there's some good and some bad with social media. You can reach people much easier. And that's good,” she said.

The songstress further shared, "For me, personally, I think I like to get back the boundaries of what I do and don't want to share. Because at the end of the day, once you pick that device up, wherever I am, everything and everyone is with me, so let's say for example, if I'm sat in my kitchen, or I'm sat in the bedroom, and I decide to look, or I decide to post something and kind of technically you're in my house.”

"And for me, personally, I just need a bit more boundary than that, okay, this is Keavy, the person. And then this is Keavy, the singer person who does the job that you engage me with, but there are lots of stars who feel different,” continued the Mickey hitmaker.

"And their entire kind of setup would be a YouTube channel following around their life. And if that's OK with them, and that kind of open, much more open, non-boundaries, access to them is what they're happy with,” added Keavy.

Naomi Ackie recalls shocking thing she did when she met Lenny Kravitz
Naomi Ackie recalls shocking thing she did when she met Lenny Kravitz
Prince Harry branded 'outrageously disloyal' by inner circle video
Prince Harry branded 'outrageously disloyal' by inner circle
King Charles heartbroken over sad news about Prince William, Harry
King Charles heartbroken over sad news about Prince William, Harry
Eminem most likely to date Jennifer Lopez post Ben Affleck divorce video
Eminem most likely to date Jennifer Lopez post Ben Affleck divorce
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big announcement days after Colombia tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big announcement days after Colombia tour
Crown Princess Victoria's daughter Estelle stuns in family holiday video video
Crown Princess Victoria's daughter Estelle stuns in family holiday video
Ben Affleck steps out for sweet treat amid divorce drama
Ben Affleck steps out for sweet treat amid divorce drama
Kanye West's lawyer rips apart major claim about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Kanye West's lawyer rips apart major claim about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck