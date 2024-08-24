Keavy Lynch reveals why she avoids sharing personal life on social media

Keavy Lynch, a member of the famous Irish girl group B*Witched, has finally revealed why she avoids sharing her personal life on social media.

Speaking to Bang Showbiz, the 44-year-old pop star revealed that she has created a boundary between “what I do and do not want to share” on social media.

“I think there's some good and some bad with social media. You can reach people much easier. And that's good,” she said.

The songstress further shared, "For me, personally, I think I like to get back the boundaries of what I do and don't want to share. Because at the end of the day, once you pick that device up, wherever I am, everything and everyone is with me, so let's say for example, if I'm sat in my kitchen, or I'm sat in the bedroom, and I decide to look, or I decide to post something and kind of technically you're in my house.”

"And for me, personally, I just need a bit more boundary than that, okay, this is Keavy, the person. And then this is Keavy, the singer person who does the job that you engage me with, but there are lots of stars who feel different,” continued the Mickey hitmaker.

"And their entire kind of setup would be a YouTube channel following around their life. And if that's OK with them, and that kind of open, much more open, non-boundaries, access to them is what they're happy with,” added Keavy.