Prince Harry branded 'outrageously disloyal' by inner circle

Duke of Sussex's close pal thinks believes he 'misses' being in the UK

August 24, 2024

Prince Harry's close friends have recently called him an "angry man" and "outrageously disloyal" to his family.

Speaking to The UK Sunday Times, the Duke of Sussex's close pal claimed that Prince Harry is struggling with his life in the US.

The unnamed friend claimed that he still receives occasional messages from Harry.

"He’s an angry boy, Things haven’t turned out how he wanted," he said, adding, "I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with [his older brother] William and Kate."

Meanwhile, another friend of Prince Harry expressed disappointment over his decision to publicly disclose private details about royal family.

He said, "I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out."

These claims comes after Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, which revealed details about his relations with the members of the royal family.

