Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big announcement days after Colombia tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said the Archewell Foundation is excited to announce three significant contributions in the region

August 24, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a big announcement days after returning from Colombia visit.

The California-based royal couple shared the announcement on their Archewell foundation’s website.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents announcement reads, “We were deeply moved by the progress and passion demonstrated in Colombia as we continue, through The Archewell Foundation, to advance our mission to create positive change around the world.

“As always, our foundation’s mission is to show up and do good, no matter where we are in the world."

It further said, “In alignment with this, the Archewell Foundation is excited to announce three significant contributions in the region.”

The statement added, “We will be providing new drumming sets to Escuela Tambores de Cabildo, supporting a secure environment for local children to explore, learn, and connect in San Basilio de Palenque, and expanding the socio-emotional Gym program at Colegio La Giralda.

“Each of these initiatives underscores our commitment to making a difference and supporting programs that uplift and empower individuals and communities.”

