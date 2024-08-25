'Ted Lasso' sets eye on season four amid much hype

 
Reports claim a major update about 'Ted Lasso's future

August 25, 2024

After much-anticipation, Ted Lasso is going toward season four and eyeing to start production in 2025, multiple reports confirm.

Besides this, the main cast including  Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift is returning with Jason Sudeikis taking over the executive producer role, according to Variety.

The renewal talks come after season three was aired and demand for season four notched up among the fans.

Earlier, Warner Bros. TV CEO Channing Dungey teased the story to continue after last season's finale, "I mean, you watched the finale, there’s a little bit of a door that could be kicked back open if need be." 

He continued, “I wouldn’t put the period on the end of that sentence just yet. There is still a lot of love for ‘Ted Lasso.’ And I think that there still is a lot of enthusiasm on the part of Apple for ‘Ted Lasso.’ 

"Should the opportunity arise, we’d be excited to jump back in to making more…. There are always conversations that are ongoing, just nothing that’s official."

