Peter Dinklage shares bad news about his new film

After no word on The Toxic Avenger from last year after it was shown in a film festival, its star Peter Dinklage shares an update, but it might come across as disappointing to fans.



The reboot was much talked about after it premiered at Fantastic Fest; however, the Game of Thrones star said he has no idea when it will be released.

“No, I’m not a producer on it. I don’t know,” he told Comic Book, adding, “I do want it to get out there into the world because it was a really big hit at Fantastic Fest in Austin, and Macon Blair, the writer/director who is also in The Thicket … He’s incredible. He’s one of my favorite people and favorite artists. So hopefully it will have its day in the toxic sun.”

Besides the Marvel star, other casts included Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon.

The Toxic Avenger originally was released in 1984 which saw Mitch Cohen slipping into the role of Toxie.