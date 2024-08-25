Chris Hemsworth, Ed Sheeran unite in front of thousands

At Ed Sheeran's show in Bucharest, Romania, Chris Hemsworth showed up as they together, gave a surprise to 70,000 concertgoers.



It comes on the Shape of You singer's ongoing +–=÷× Tour, and the meetup was filmed for the second season of the Thor star's show Limitless With Chris Hemsworth.

“Got [Chris Hemsworth] to learn to play drums for my stadium show,” the Grammy winner captioned on a post featuring the duo enjoying the moments during the concert.

The collaboration, Ed says, was a plan of Chris after he got in touch with him last year. “Basically what’s happening is Chris emailed me last December saying he’s doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument,” he continued.

“And he came to visit me, and he has learned drums and he’s coming on stage in front of 70,000 [people].”

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot,” the Marvel actor said. “It’ll be nice to put this to bed.”