Errollyn Wallen breaks silence after royal honour

Errollyn Wallen has broken her silence after she was appointed as Master of the King’s Music by King Charles; the first appointment to this role of his reign.



Wallen succeeds Dame Judith Weir DBE, who was appointed to the role in July 2014 by Queen Elizabeth II.

Following this honour, Errollyn Wallen CBE said: 'I am thrilled to accept this royal appointment. It will be a privilege and a great honour to serve His Majesty The King, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

She further said, “I look forward to championing music and music-making for all.”

Wallen is a Belize-born British composer, pianist and singer-songwriter, and has composed works for the BBC Proms and international events including the COP26 summit and the 2012 Paralympic Games.



She was commissioned to compose pieces to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees. Her work for string orchestra, ‘Photography’ (2006) was performed by The Honours of Scotland Ensemble at the Service of Thanksgiving for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles’ Cathedral in July 2023.