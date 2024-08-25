 
Blake Lively remains nonchalant amid hate during birthday date with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday, with her husband, Ryan Reynolds at Rhode Island

August 25, 2024

Blake Lively just celebrated her 37th birthday with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Despite vicious drama regarding the It Ends With Us star spreading across social media platforms like wildfire, Lively appeared to be in a cheery mood as she marked the occasion at Rhode Island, as per PEOPLE.

On Saturday, the famous couple was spotted locking lips as they enjoyed their celebratory getaway together.

The Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool & Wolverine star were photographed wearing an orange halter top and a button-down shirt paired with a baseball cap, respectively.

Lively had her hair tied up into a bun while Reynolds sported dark sunglasses to complete their casual ensembles.

News of the lovebirds’ Rhode Island trip comes after their close friends, pop sensation, Taylor Swift and NFL star, Travis Kelce were spotted spending time together in the same state, as per TMZ.

In the pictures, Swift and Kelce, who began dating each other in September 2023, were seen hanging out with each other, enjoying the breaks that they have taken from work, in Swift’s case being the European leg of the Eras Tour and in Kelce’s case, his Kansas City Chiefs’ pre-season games.

