Jennifer Garner, John Miller enjoy dinner date days after Bennifer divorce

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are rarely spotted together in public

Jennifer Garner and her longtime tech boyfriend John Miller are spending quality time again after monthslong Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez drama.

Miller, 46, and Garner, 52, were spotted leaving a restaurant in Malibu, California this weekend exactly three days after Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52.

The 13 Going on 30 actress kept it casual in a gray sweater and pants, paired with a long pendant, while Miller sported a white and blue plaid shirt over a white tee and jeans, E! News reported.



Their rare outing comes after monthslong drama following the Bennifer split, who were separated since April 2024. During those days, Garner was more frequently checking up on Affleck for the sake of their three kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

At some point, Miller started to get affected by her constant involvement in Affleck's life.

"Of course, it bothers John that Jen is so hyper-focused on her ex-husband," a source told Daily Mail.

The source explained, "He cares deeply for Ben and sympathises with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone."

"John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but he believes it isn’t his girlfriend’s responsibility to babysit him. That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn’t Jen’s responsibility, and he has told her this," the source further shared with the outlet.

While there have been reports that Garner and Miller are pressing the brakes on marriage plans amid the Bennifer controversy, the insider claimed otherwise.

"John stays out of it. He knows it is none of his business, so he keeps away from all of that because who wants to talk about their ex more than you have to," they said.

"But Jen can't get away from it because it is everywhere. It doesn't affect her current relationship or her life in a negative way. She just wants to protect her kids, and being there for Ben, if and when he needs, allows her to do that."

Miller, who is the chairperson and CEO of Cali Group, had finally convinced the actress to say yes to marriage after six years of dating and two years since he proposed to her.

The couple were planning their wedding, most likely in Malibu, Life & Style reported.