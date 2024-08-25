Rihanna shares special ‘skincare' message for fans

Rihanna has a special ‘skincare' message for fans

Rihanna stunned her fans with a makeup-free selfie while promoting her skincare line, Fenty Skin.



The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram and showcased her radiant skin while she encouraged her fans to wear sunscreen in the caption.

While promoting her new product, which is a 2-in-1 face moisturizer and sunscreen, HydraVizor, Rihanna penned a note, “Here's your reminder to put that sunscreen on baby!”

For the shoot, the Grammy-winner posed and applied the product to her luminous and glowing skin in her snaps.

She opted for a natural and effortless look with her toned blonde hair in a silky and straight style.

In the series of photos, Rihanna put on a casual display as she donned a white tank top with a cardigan.

Her latest post comes just after news of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly planning to add another member to their family.

An insider told Life & Style that the couple is “more than ready” to welcome a third child.

“Rihanna turned 36 this year and she’d love to have more kids,” the confidant said.

“She wants to do it the natural way, not with IVF or anything like that, so there’s no time to waste and she knows it,” the source added.

Rihanna and A$AP, who began dating in 2021, are already parenting two sons - RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.