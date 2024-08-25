King Charles wants Prince Harry back for 'personal reasons'

King Charles has reportedly received a sweet advice from spiritual leaders about his estranged son Prince Harry as the monarch wants the duke back for 'personal reasons'.



The Mail on Sunday, citing royal sources, has reported that the monarch has taken ‘spiritual nourishment’ from his discussions with religious leaders and was now more open to the idea of a rapprochement with Harry.

The insider said, ‘faith has always been a part of Charles’s life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role.”

Royal source further said the reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to King Charles and helps him cope with the role ‘as he adapts to being King.’

Over reconciliation with Harry, the insider said, “Charles misses his son.

“He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life.”

“Harry will always be Charles much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign,” the tipster went on saying.