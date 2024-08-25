Inside Vicky Pattison, Ercan Ramadan's lavish London wedding

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan have finally exchanged vows after five years of dating.

On Saturday, the couple said "I do" in front of 150 guests inside Marylebone Town Hall in London.

On their special day, Vicky donned a short white dress while Ercan looked dashing in a black suit and bow tie.

Speaking with OK magazine on her wedding day, Vicky said, "I knew weddings were a big money business and, like I say, it's not my first rodeo in this space, but everything's just got more and more expensive."

"I was really shocked. I don't want to be paying it off for the next 10 years, or remortgaging my house for a wedding," she continued.

For those unversed, Vicky and Ercan have been together since 2019.

Ahead of their wedding, Vicky paid a heartfelt tribute to Ercan on her Instagram account, telling him: "I just knew I'd be your wife."

Reflecting on their first date, she penned: "I almost didn't go on this date, I wasn't in the best place and wasn't sure if it was right to be dating again when I didn't feel fully healed. But there was something special about Ercan... So I went.”

“And we chatted and laughed and had the BEST first date ever, it was like we'd known each other years,” Vicky added.