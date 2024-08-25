Sabrina Carpenter shows gratitude to Danielle Fishel

Sabrina Carpenter showers gratitude to Danielle Fishel

Sabrina Carpenter has showed her gratitude to former co-star Danielle Fishel.



The 25-year-old singer extended her gratitude to the Girl Meets World co-star after she congratulated her on the release of her new album, Short n' Sweet.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself holding up a vinyl version of Carpenter's album and wrote in the caption, “This never gets old.”

“Short n' Sweet out nowwww! I will climb into a Target cart for you even when I'm 100 years old,” she wrote, adding, “Congratulations on sharing this masterpiece with the world!”

In the comments section, Carpenter responded with a sweet reply, saying “Love you forever.”

The actress’ post comes after the Espresso hitmaker released her sixth studio album.

She also released a music video for her album opener, Taste featuring Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega with a warning advising viewers that the following contains “explicit content and depicts graphic violence.”

The video sees Carpenter and Ortega alternate strangling, axing and shooting each other. The video is inspired by 1992's Death Becomes Her, according to The Independent.