Chappell Roan tells off ‘weird' fans AGAIN for ‘creeping' her out

Chappell Roan explained her boundaries with a lengthy note

August 25, 2024

Chappell Roan is doubling down on her stand against fans intruding on her privacy.

The singer shared a lengthy statement about her boundaries on her Instagram account, making it clear that she’s “clocked out” when she’s not working.

In her six-page statement the singer declared: “I’m not afraid of the consequences for demanding respect.”

The My Kink Is Karma hitmaker stated that “every woman is feeling or has felt similar to what I’m experiencing.”

“This isn’t a new situation. Why is a girl expressing her fears and boundaries so infuriating?,” she asked.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer added, “For the past 10 years I’ve been going non-stop to build my project and it’s come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries.”

She shared: “I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you s**t.”

Chappell Roan continued explaining her boundaries: “When I’m on stage, when I’m performing, when I’m in drag, when I’m at a work event, when I’m doing press…I am at work. Any other circumstance, am not in work mode. I am clocked out.”

She turned off the comments on the post, writing, “This isn’t a group conversation.”

“I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out—just because they’re expressing admiration.”

This comes after Roan posted a TikTok video last month talking about “weird” fans who cross her boundaries. 

