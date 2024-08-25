Tinashe didn't anticipate 'Nasty' going viral with 'match my freak'

Tinashe admitted that she was surprised by the massive success of her song Nasty.

The track has become an online trend with its "match my freak" phrase going viral.

In an interview with Elle, Tinashe admitted, "I didn’t know it would be that big."

The singer, 31, revealed that she didn't have any expectations, saying, "I mean, no, only because I really don't set those kinds of expectations for myself anymore."

"I just try to create the best record and something that just feels good, and that was how that song came about," she added.

Tinashe shared that even though she had a positive feeling about Nasty, she didn't anticipate it becoming a major hit.

"I feel like every record that I make, or a lot of my records, I have that 'this feels like a hit' kind of mentality," she said, adding, "But I definitely didn't know it would be that big."

Additionally, Tinashe also talked about coming up with the phrase "match my freak", saying, "Honestly, it was a freestyle. So it wasn't even something that I was really thinking too much about."

"I actually remember when I came up with that line, thinking to myself, like, I don't think I've ever heard anyone say this before. It was just one of those ideas," Tinashe added.