Sabrina Carpenter admits she hardly falls in 'love' now

Sabrina Carpenter has talked about her personal life and revealed how she is dealing her love life as an adult.



The 25-year-old singer made an appearance in Chicken Shop Date show and answered host Amelia Dimoldenberg who asked her “if she (Sabrina) finds it easy to fall in love?"

Carpenter responded, "Such a great question to spring on me in this chicken shop.”

She went on to say, “When I was younger, I fell in love very easily. Now, I fall in love more — I don’t want this to sound sad — but I fall in love with some more knowledge."

Amelia continued the conversation, saying: "Yes because you have got more experience." To which the Espresso hitmaker answered, "Well so they say."

The Please Please Please singer, who is currently dating the Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, has previously dated Shawn Mendes, David Dobrik, Bradley Steven Perry, Griffin Gluck, and Joshua Bassett.

Her interview comes just a few days after she released her latest album Short n' Sweet which is about her briefest romances that "affected" her "the most" but the star has insisted that she is not the same person she was when she penned the tunes.