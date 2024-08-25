Justin Bieber faces major challenge after becoming a father

Justin Bieber "does not seem to be in a good place" as his friends have revealed the pop icon is currently dealing with anger issues.

An insider close to the singer told In Touch Weekly that “He’s been snapping a lot in public and freaking out over meaningless stuff.”

“Its obvious that he’s stressed and not coping very well with his emotions, and a lot of people in his life would love to see him get some coaching on how to better manage his anger,” the source continued.

“Everywhere he goes, people are either clamoring for a piece of him or purposely trying to get him to react, so it’s understandable he’d get triggered. But that’s the sort of stress he will always face as someone with his level of fame,” a tipster shared.

The source added, “The feeling in his circle is that the sooner he gets help and learns how to deal with his temper in heated situations, the better."

Recently, Justin was captured yelling at a group of teenagers in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills as they tried to take a snap of him and his wife Hailey, who was pregnant at the time.

The 30-year-old hitmaker lost his cools and asked the giggling youngsters, “Is this funny to you guys? This is funny to you guys?”

For those unversed, Justin recently welcomed his first baby, Jack Blues Bieber, with his wife Hailey.