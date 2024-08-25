Bill Skarsgard's grueling training regime and diet for 'The Crow' revealed

Bill Skarsgard showed incredible discipline during his training for The Crow.



Before The Crow, Bill filmed Boy Kills World, in which he plays a ruthless fighter, so he was already quite ripped when he began shooting for the Rupert Sanders movie.

The actor worked out for months and only ate certain foods, per Sanders.

“I’d take Bill out to dinner. I’d always just order for him because I knew what he was eating,” Sanders told Variety at the premiere of the movie.

He dished: “It’s basically steak tartare and raw eggs. He was in the gym a lot. He ate very healthily and put us all to shame when we were eating burgers and hot dogs and working late at night in the Czech summer.”

Sharing more about his physique, Bill said: “I’d already been training for quite a while. Me and my trainer kept adding a little bit of weight onto what I’d already be, but I didn’t want to be too big either,” Skarsgard said.

He explained: “It was a tricky one, because they wanted the Crow to be ripped, but the character Eric shouldn’t be. I didn’t feel like the character should be thin, but you can’t afford to split it into six months, the ‘Raging Bull’ kind of way. So we did a lot of weight training and ate a lot of protein.”

The Crow features Skarsgard as Eric Draven, aka the antihero The Crow. When Eric and his girlfriend Shelly (FKA Twigs) are mercilessly murdered, he comes back alive and seeks vengeance for their murders.

The movie is a remake of the 1994 original movie, which starred Bruce Lee’s son Brandon Lee. Lee tragically lost his life on set after he was accidentally shot with a real gun.