Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for their children face delays

Prince William and Kate Middleton have special plans to introduce their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to Africa.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have a special connection with the continent as they got engaged in Kenya in 2010.

However, the royal couple's plans could face a key challenge, according to royal expert Jennie Bond.

The royal expert told the OK magazine, "Africa is magical. End of story. It is entirely natural for William to want to take his young family to see the wonders of the wildlife and wilderness of Africa before it is too late."

As Kate Middleton is currently recovering from her cancer treatment, Jennie Bond noted, "there’s no way William will take the kids there without Kate, so it may be a while before they can enjoy this experience as a family as she focuses on her treatment."

"To see the wonder on the children’s faces when they see lions and rhinos and giraffes is a moment no parent should miss," she added.

This comes after the Tusk Trust CEO Charlie Mayhew revealed Prince William's plans to introduce his kids to the continent.

He told PEOPLE magazine, "He is very knowledgeable and passionate about conservation and the environment. He has a particular love for Africa. He has been incredibly supportive as our patron and proactive in supporting us. We find ourselves incredibly lucky."