Melissa Gorga reveals what she will do if asked to leave 'RHONJ'

Melissa Gorga reveals what she will do if asked to leave 'Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Melissa Gorga has broken is silence on suspicions about her fate on Real Housewives of New Jersey.



Gorga, 45, who has been a consistent cast member throughout 14 seasons might not make it to the next one as per casting shakeup rumours.

“I am prepared for anything at this point, obviously because of all the rumours that are out there,” Melissa said in a recent episode of the Two T’s in a Pod podcast. “I am fully prepared for anything.”

Her fate on the Bravo show is rumoured to depend on her terms with castmate Teressa Guidice.

“I think I would realise that her and I are two extremely different characters, so to speak, on the show,” Melissa told hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp.

“So, if Bravo decides to go that route and kind of, like, the darker route, then I need to say that is not a show that I want to be on anyway.”

“I do not want to be on that toxic s***. I wouldn’t find it as a loss,” she said in response to the idea of sharing the screen with Guidice.

“I also want to say, like, I’ve had a 14-year run … You can’t do it forever. You don’t go and be on a TV show for 50 [or] 20 years. I mean, I’ve been on for 14 years.”

She elaborated that a fresh start is something she would like in both cases, whether the show continues with her or not.

“So do I want to come back? Do I hope that they do something a little fresh and new? Of course, I’m not gonna lie to everyone. I do hope that there’s some changes, and I don’t know that I’ll be a part of them. I don’t think anybody knows,” she said in conclusion.