Prince Andrew told to run before past ‘disaster' resurfaces

Prince Andrew is urged to take a step back from media glare

August 26, 2024

Prince Andrew is asked to disappear from the scene before he is exposed over his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, who has been stripped off his titles amid accusations of sexually assaulting American citizen Virginia Giuffre during her teens, is told to steer clear of further scrutiny.

Royal expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson: "He doesn't want to really leave but there is going to be a point where he's exposed.”

"Eventually it seems like it's best for him to disappear.

"Let's not get away from the fact that the Epstein story is an absolute disaster for the royal family.

They added: "It's just one of the worst things that could happen, that's why he's not a working royal."

He added: "It needs a lot of static security, it's not really a lodge, it's a palace, and it's too big for him to live in.

"The reality is that he can't really afford it.

"And long term what's the point what is he trying to achieve? Charles is now the King, William is the next in line.

"Andrew isn't even a working royal anymore, he can't go around saying he's the Queen's son, he's just not that important anymore.

"I think if the King is generous to offer him another place to live he should take it,” Mr Jobson adviced.

