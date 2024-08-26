Britney Spears finds it hard to forgive her tormentor?

Jamie Spears is facing serious health issues, and his daughter Britney is somewhat "sad" for him, but she is reportedly having a difficult time forgetting what he allegedly does to her.



"She’s sad for him but it’s not that simple to just forgive and forget the way he destroyed her life," a tipster tattled. "It’s an extremely complicated and painful situation."

Her father, meanwhile, is facing a variety of health issues, including in his colon and kidney; also, a leg of his was cut after an infection spread to his body.

Aggravating her problems, Britney's sons opted to choose their grandfather over their mother. "It hurts that her dad is somehow more important to them than she is," they spilled to In Touch. "It’s a kick in the teeth."

Her worries were in line with an earlier incident when the 72-year-old reportedly misbehaved with one of the Grammy winner's sons, leading their dad, Kevin Federline, to ask for a restraining order.

"It was not Kevin’s desire to see Jamie Spears be prosecuted," reports said at the time. "The police report that he initiated was only for the purpose of obtaining protection orders for the children and those remain in place."