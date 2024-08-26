 
Ben Affleck keeps Jennifer Lopez kids at arm's length?

Reports say Ben Affleck treats his and Jennifer Lopez's kids differently

August 26, 2024

As Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, details started to unfold that Ben Affleck was reportedly not in touch with her kids despite she remained close to his children.

The Mother's star previously described about her ex, stating he was a good father to his kids.

"[Jennifer] went out there and told the world what a great dad he was," the tipster tattled after the Argo star is said to not treat her two kids the same as his.

The latest report raised questions about his fatherly duties that appear to be 'selective.'

“The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids,” they spilled to People about different approaches of the ex-couple towards each other's kids.

“But she's also close to Marc's kids from [his] previous relationship,” the insider said, adding, “She keeps in touch with the children and she's a good mom.”

