What Zahara is doing after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's split?

Zahara Marley Jolie has seemingly 'found her people' and 'having the time of her life.'

Zahara, 19, is making waves on social media with a dance video of her as she strutted to the tunes of Back Outside by Anycia and Latto.

Zahara was also joined by her sorority sisters at Alpha Kappa Alpha—the first historically Black sorority—at Spelman College.

In the video shared by TikTok user ajahh.mariah, Zahara can be seen in an olive green tank top, jean shorts, and sneakers as she danced with the group in a circle—all of them wearing different shades of green.

Many praises poured in the comments section as one user exclaimed in joy "The excitement that I felt when I see Zahara !!!!!! go ahead and live your best college life girllllll yasssss!"

"Zahara is having the time of her life," another wrote. Meanwhile, a third user said, "Zahara has found her people."

Zahara joined the sorority house in 2023 as a sophomore, a year after Angelina, 49 dropped her off to college in Atlanta back in August 2022.

In a surprising gesture, Zahara also dropped her father's surname at the AKA luncheon last year in his absence while Jolie and brothers Pax and Maddox were there to support her.



At the time, a video shared by Essence showed the teen introducing herself in a line of her sisters and shouting to a crowd, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. at a sorority event in 2023.

“Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California. I am this line’s number seven.”

Pitt, 60, told Vanity Fair he was “proud” of Zahara amid their restrained relationship and years-long legal battle between him and Jolie.

In total, the couple share kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Zahara was adopted by Jolie in 2015 from Ethiopia after which Pitt also adopted her. Zahara also doesn’t appear to have any social media.

Zahara also launched a philanthropic jewelry line in 2019 at Saks Fifth Avenue to benefit House of Ruth, a battered women’s support shelter in Los Angeles, as per Daily Mail.