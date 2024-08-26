Katie Price sends fans wild with singing attempt in Manchester club

Katie Price set the stage on fire with her singing skills this weekend.



Katie, 46, took a Manchester crowd by surprise on Sunday with a cover of Jermaine Stewart classic We Don't Have to Take Our Clothes Off at Via Canal Street.

The former glamour model wore a racy lace jumpsuit and stilettos to the nightlife establishment to play her six-song set.

A clip of the performance emerged on X from a fan account shortly after with the caption, "sorry but since when could Katie Price SING omg, still shaking."

Katie also dropped some behind the scenes on her Instagram Stories after the gig, which featured her stop at a salon to get glammed up for the night.

She also shared a video clip of her waving to the crowd from the stage as well as snaps from dinner afterward.

She then returned to her Essex home to enjoy a full roast dinner with her family.

Katie is mother to daughter Bunny and son Jett, 9, who she welcomed with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler. She also shares son Harvey, 20, with Dwight Yorke, and two more children Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, who she had with ex-husband Peter Andre.

In October, Katie was heavily mocked for her 'screech' singing as she revealed a sneak peek of her latest single in this week's The Katie Price Show podcast.