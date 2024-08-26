Anne Hathaway's surprising secret behind her ‘youthful glow' revealed

Anne Hathaway has maintained her youthful look despite being in her forties.



In several interviews, the Princess Diaries star has shared insight into her anti-aging skin care, exercise, and diet routine.

More recently, in an interview with Net-a-Porter, Hathaway's facialist, Su-Man, revealed what the star does to keep her 'youthful glow' intact.

She revealed that Hathaway routinely massages her face, applies a mask, and wears SPF 30.



Back in 2012, the Devil Wears Prada star shared how she protects her skin from sunburn while speaking with The Sun.

“I even carry an umbrella if I walk in the sunshine and use spray tan if I need to look as if I've been sunbathing," the actor said.

A Aesthetic Doctor shared her two cents on matter while speaking with FEMALE, “Her regimen probably includes gentle cleansing, moisturising, and regular face masks to keep her skin hydrated and radiant."

“It's also likely that she incorporates antioxidant serums to shield her skin from environmental damage, and no anti-ageing routine would be complete without retinol," Dr Asha Chhaya added.

The OSCAR winner not only takes care of her skin but also follows a healthy lifestyle.

“It involves cardio, circuit, and core work, using resistance tools to achieve strength. For Anne in particular, we worked on her arms to accentuate her back and support her posture," shared by her trainer Ramona.