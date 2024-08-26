'Glee' alum Lea Michele welcomes second child with husband Zandy Reich

Actress Lea Michele has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Zandy Reich.



The mother of two marked the arrival of her second child with a picture of the newborn's foot. In the picture, the couple and their first child's hands can be seen gently caressing the baby's foot.

“Our hearts are so full ???? Emery Sol Reich ????,” she captioned an Instagram post Sunday.

Michele and Zeich were longtime friends before they started dating in 2017 and eventually married after he popped the question the following year.



"They were introduced by Lea's best friend, Stephanie Levinson," a source told People in April 2018. "Zandy is best friends with Stephanie's husband, so they all know and love each other. He's a very business-minded guy and super smart."

Michele and Reich tied the knot in Northern California in March 2019. "I think the first thing I said to him was, 'Stop joking around!' So I was super surprised," the actress once told People of Reich's proposal.



In 2019, they welcomed their son, Ever Leo, and made the second baby announcement in March 2024.

Unlike the New Year's Eve actress, Zeich does not document their married life on social media despite belonging to the fashion industry.

However, Michele respects his privacy and never tags him in the posts. He also doesn't appear to be active on any public social media accounts himself, as per Page Six.