Kate Middleton’s latest appearance sparks reactions

Royal fans have expressed their thoughts over Kate Middleton’s latest appearance with Prince William on the Balmoral estate.



The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William as they made their way to church on the Balmoral estate on Sunday.

This is Kate Middleton third outing this year as she continues to focus on her recovery from cancer.

Commenting on the Page Six story about Kate Middleton’s public appearance, a royal fan said: “So glad to know she's getting out. That's a positive move forward in her fight for normalcy and shows she's winning the battle. While I would hope she travels to NYC with William next month, I don't think that will happen. It's still a lot physically and who knows how far she is in her treatments. It's enough to know she's making progress.”

Another reacted, “What a great looking family! It’s wonderful to see Catherine out! Can hardly wait until she done fighting her battle with cancer!”

“Unparalleled strength and a symbol of hope for everyone going thru difficult times. God bless and keep Princess Kate,” the third commented.