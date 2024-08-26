 
Justin Bieber picks out Hailey's nails for baby Jack's debut

Justin Bieber has been choosing wife Hailey's nail designs lately, according to her manicurist

August 26, 2024

Justin Bieber added a personal touch to his and Hailey's baby announcement.

The Baby hitmaker chose wife Hailey's nail design for the exciting news.

On Instagram, Justin and Hailey announced the arrival of their son, Jack Blue Bieber, in a sweet post.

Sharing an adorable photo showcasing Hailey holding baby Jack Blue's tiny little feet, Justin wrote in caption, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

According to Hailey's manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, the new dad, 33, himself selected the Rhodes founder's French manicure for the announcement.

Zola recently told Vogue magazine, "Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail designs lately," adding that the French manicure "was his request."

Hailey’s manicure featured a muted, nude-white French tip on almond-shaped nails.

The new mom, 27, has been in the spotlight for her stylish looks throughout her pregnancy.

In May, she revealed her pregnancy with a stunning maternity shoot.

The beloved couple, who tied the knot in 2018, had their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii on the same day as the shoot.

Justin and Hailey have been garnering warm wishes from fans and celebrities alike as they welcome their first child together.

