Prince Andrew reduced to tears by King Charles in latest blow

King Charles showed his ‘disgraced’ brother Prince Andrew who is the boss as their fight over Royal Lodge escalates.



According to a latest report, the monarch has reduced the Duke of York to tears as he imposes strict rules on him amid Balmoral vacation.

Despite joining the King and Queen Camilla at Balmoral for a summer break, Andrew is not allowed to discuss the issue with his brother, who is said to be avoiding confrontation, especially while on holiday.

A source close privy to Daily Mail revealed that Charles cancer treatment has left him tired, and Andrew bringing up Royal Lodge would upset him.

"Charles does not like confrontation at the best of times and especially when he is on holiday,” the insider shared. "They are not in each other's pockets at Balmoral and probably only regularly see one another at dinner.”

They added, "This summer the King needs rest more than ever. The cancer treatment has been tiring and it makes him often fall asleep.

"I can't think of anything guaranteed to make him go off the deep end than to have Royal Lodge brought up."

The royal insider also revealed that Queen Camilla is making sure that Andrew does not get too close to King Charles as she keeps him at ‘arms length.’

"At Christmas, Andrew did try to get a meeting with the King and she (Camilla) kept him at arm's length,” they revealed.