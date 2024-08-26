Jennifer Garner reveals 'nerdy farm facts' as she hits the pumpkin patch

Jennifer Garner shared her “nerdy farm facts” while spending some time on pumpkin patch.



The 52-year-old actress shared an Instagram video of herself as she spent some time on her pumpkin patch and provided some tips on how to grow the vegetable.

In regards to this, she captioned her video by writing, “Nerdy farm facts,” while donning dungarees over a T-shirt and held onto a yellow flower as she added, “This flower is both male and female.”

Garner, also known as Ben Affleck’s ex-wife continued by saying, “There’s a pistol inside and it needs the pollen. Do you know who takes care of that? Bees! Thank you for the bees! Once the pollen falls onto the pistol in the middle the miracle continues.”

While sharing more information regarding farms and flowers, the 13-Going on 30 star stated, “It can start to grow. This is when you get the email that says, ‘Congratulations, Mama Pumpkin. Your baby is the size of a large grape.'"

Furthermore, Garner claimed while displaying the flower towards the camera, “It keeps growing and growing and growing. This curls and dries off.”

Additionally, while picking up a pumpkin, she added that, “Sometimes, it doesn’t. It’s like a little umbilical cord, it’s crazy.”

It is worth mentioning that Garner’s nerdy farm facts came after she revealed she faced a big fear during her trip to Japan earlier this month.