Halle Berry sheds light on past love experiences

Halle Berry has recently talked about her old childhood love and expressed her desire to explore new experiences in life.



Despite having been married to Eric Benét, David Justice and Olivier Martinez, the Catwoman actress, who is currently in a relationship with Van Hunt, shares a close bond with her former sweetheart.

Berry, who recently starred in Netflix movie The Union, in an interview with Hello magazine was asked if she often wondered how things would be if she would have stayed together with her first love from her teenage years in Ohio.

The 58-year-old actress responded, “We all have those moments of wondering what if, imagining how life would have turned out if things had been different.”

“We’re still close, and I value our time together without any regrets. It was a meaningful part of my life, Berry said, adding, “But I needed to move forward and explore new experiences.”

Berry also discussed about her newly released spy comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg.

Talking about her commitment to continuing her career and staying healthy for her children, the actress said that she wanted to “keep challenging” herself and “remain healthy”.

She went on to say, “So I can be there for my kids as they grow up. It’s crucial to take care of yourself and maintain a healthy lifestyle.”