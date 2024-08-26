Prince William shares sad news after outing with Kate Middleton

Prince William has released a heartbreaking statement after his surprising outing with Kate Middleton in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales has expressed grief over sad demise of ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who lost his battle against cancer.

The future King, who met Sven on several occasions during his time as President of the Football Association, has paid a touching tribute to the ex-manger, who died at the age of 76 after becoming terminally ill with pancreatic cancer.

King Charles III's eldest son William wrote on social media following the news: "Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game. W."

The post comes just day after Prince William and Kate Middleton were photographed during their rare outing in Scotland with their eldest child Prince George.

Eriksson made history by becoming the first foreign manager of the England national team in 2001 and he led the Three Lions until 2006.

Prince William's pain over the death can be felt by fans as his wife Kate Middleton and dad King Charles are also receiving treatment following their cancer diagnosis.

It is to mention here that William stepped back as the President of the Football Association (FA) in July, taking on a new role instead. HE has held the position for almost 20 years.