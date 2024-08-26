Olivia Attwood receives tip to trick 'Bad Boyfriends' by THIS friend in reality show

Olivia Attwood is said to be joined by her friend Pete Wicks for an explosive new ITV reality show called Bad Boyfriends.

The 33-year-old roped in the Towie star to help her trick a group of badly behaved boyfriends, cheaters and DM-sliders into fixing their relationships.

According to Daily Mail, in the 11-episode series, which is set to air in autumn, eight unsuspecting men will be flying to a Greek island under the premise of filming a series about manhood and bromance on holiday.

With Pete seemingly leading the fake show Brotopia, he will be putting the boys through several challenges before Olivia arrives to end their wild partying and reveal the true premise of the series.

In regards to this, Pete told the outlet, “Flying to Greece to play the role of a fake host on a show called Brotopia wasn’t something I ever expected to be doing - it was such a great experience, and made even better when my pal Olivia arrived and crashed the party!”

Furthermore, he added that the cast is brilliant and he’s looking forward to watching the series back and he will also see if the couples can work on strengthening their relationships with Olivia’s help.

It is worth mentioning that since starring on Love Island in 2017, Olivia has become one of the most successful contestants and she is fronting four documentaries for ITV, as reported by the publication.