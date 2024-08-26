Joe Alwyn gushes over working with 'trustworthy' Emma Stone

Emma Stone just displayed the level of trust she has for her costar, Joe Alwyn.

The Kinds of Kindness cast and director Yorgos Lanthimos answered some buzzing questions in a new video that was shared by PEOPLE magazine.

Kind of Kindness would be available digitally on August 27 and would also feature deleted and behind-the-scenes bonus features.

In the video, when the actor, who is also famous for having dated the pop sensation, Taylor Swift, was asked, “what is something fans would be surprised to know about Emma Stone?”

"She's very funny," Mamoudou Athie stated, adding, "I mean, I guess you could see her movies and assume that, maybe."

Then, Alwyn smiled as he proceeded to state, "She is also trustworthy. I cut her hair, which just means cutting off her ponytail, but even so!" to which Athie immediately reacted, "Still! That could go bad."

The cast also revealed how they lightened the mood on set when they had to film rather intense scenes, saying, "As dark as some of the subject matter and scenes are, there is really a sense of play and exploration. It feels like some sort of weird summer camp or something."