Simone Biles speaks up for Jordan Chiles amid Olympics medal feud

Simone Biles has made clear that she supports Jordan Chiles amidst her battle for keeping her bronze medal.

On August 10, two Romanian gymnasts protested Chiles' score in the floor final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favor of them.

“We’ve been FaceTiming, texting, just being girls. I did talk to her on one of the days, and I was like, ‘You know what, Jordan, you have to feel all these feels. Don’t let these emotions stop you. This will be the healthiest way to get all of this out.’”, Biles told PEOPLE in an interview.

“… it’s an unfortunate circumstance because something like this has never happened before and it’s truly a shame, but we wish all three girls could get the medal and unfortunately in gymnastics that’s not the case," the 27-year-old continued.

Regarding the ruling made by CAS, Biles said, "Do we think they did the correct procedures to come to this ruling? No. That’s really why we want that justice for Jordan and why we’re going to keep supporting her and uplifting her.”

“… I sent her Flavor Flav’s bronze [medal he made for her] and then I sent her LeBron [James]’s tweet. So just things to uplift her and know that she still has that support all-around,” The 11-time champion added.