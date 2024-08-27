 
Amy Robach gets honest about divorce impact on family

Amy Robach dwells on past public divorce with her daughter on her podcast

August 27, 2024

Last year, Amy Robach had a public divorce with ex-Andrew Shue, and now she has opened up about the way it has impacted her and her family.

Sitting with her youngest daughter, Annalise, on the Amy and T.J. Podcast, the mother-of-two reflected on her experience of having her in her difficult times as she shared her with ex-Tim McIntosh.

"You can look at the bad and the negative with divorce and upheaval and all of that. That's not anything I would ever suggest or want for anyone or any family," the GMA3 host said. "However, we have had the unique experience of being able to just be the two of us."

"We always had so many people in our apartment and so many people different people living with us at different times," the 51-year-old added. 

Her daughter, meanwhile, said, "I would definitely say not to dwell on the past. That would be my big thing. Things happen for a reason that might not be for a good reason, but, eventually, it all works out."

"And I think that also really applies to college," the 18-year-old noted. "There's so many things that's gonna happen to me, and I just kind of have to keep going."

