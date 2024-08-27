Tori Spelling reflects on lost connection with Brian Austin Green for 18 years

Tori Spelling reminisced over time with her costar Brian Austin Green on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210.



In a recent episode of Green’s podcast Oldish, Spelling and the 51-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recalled the last time they talked before losing connection for 18 years.

“I remember our last conversation and the last thing we said to each other before those 18 years,” Spelling said, adding, “I remember crying that we were going to lose touch because we were so close. It was almost like going through a divorce or something.”

She went on to say, "I remember you reassuring me that it was gonna be OK. I remember you said, 'We're always gonna be together. We're even all gonna go on vacations together.' And that was the last time we spoke for 18 years."

Green noted that he did try to maintain their friendship, but Spelling did not seem interested.

Green said, “It was just this thing of like, ‘She just doesn’t want to be my friend.’ I genuinely felt that way.”

“I tried to visit you and I would call you. When that wasn’t reciprocated and so I gave up. I didn’t know what was going on in your life,” the show host added.

It is pertinent to mention that Green and Spelling were costars on the show for 10 seasons.

