Ben Affleck appeared to be in good spirits amid dating rumors & divorce

Ben Affleck seemed to be in great spirits while he grabbed a fast food meal delivery on Saturday, after after his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce.

The Argo director flashed a bright smile while he carried food and drinks from Jack In the Box to his Brentwood rental home, as he opted to spend his weekend indoors.

According to Daily Mail, the 52-year-old actor, who was recently linked to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter, Kathleen Kick Kennedy, donned a blue Nirvana t-shirt that showed off his muscles.

Additionally, Affleck completed his casual look with a pair of blue jeans and sneakers.

This came after Lopez was “relieved” for taking the official step to end her marriage with her fourth husband, on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

As per the outlet, it is worth mentioning that amid the news of his divorce, Ben has reportedly been spotted hanging out with RFK Jr.'s daughter, Kick in recent weeks.

Furthermore, according to the publication, he previously enjoyed a brief fling with Kick, before he rekindled his relationship with now-estranged wife Lopez.

It has also been reported by the outlet that Ben and Kick are enjoying spending time together.

However, RFK's daughter is remaining “tight-lipped” about their connection because she doesn't want to be seen as a “mistress.”