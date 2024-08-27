Where does Kick Kennedy stand in Ben Affleck’s life after Jennifer Lopez split?

Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy have become the talk of the town with rumours of a rebound.

The speculations began as the pair were spotted together at Beverly Hills Hotel and several other hotspots following his split from ex wife Jennifer Lopez.

Much has already been said about their recent reunion and their history before his marriage to Lopez.

"Ben and Kick had a fling before he got back together with JLo,' the source began. 'They met because Ben is from Boston and when you live in Boston, the Kennedy family is royalty," an insider recently told Daily Mail.

As per the outlet, it was Kick who stepped back the first time.

"When he started hanging out with Kick, he legit thought that he had landed into the Kennedy family. But she was too young and not ready for anything serious," the outlet quoted its source.

The source also gave an inside view of the pair's dynamics, implying that the two are more involved than they seem.

"She thinks that he is intelligent and very much her style but is being incredibly tight-lipped because she does not want to be seen as a mistress."

"She is not a mistress," the source reiterated. "She is nothing like JLo and likes to keep her private life private. Kick is fond of Ben, and she does not care what JLo thinks honestly."

Ben's reunion with Kick, the eldest of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughters, is somehow also concerning to her close circle.

"They didn’t have any affair during his marriage," the source clarified. "But it is interesting to Kick’s friends that as soon as this divorce happened all of a sudden Ben is hanging out with an old hookup whose family he sees as royalty," the outlet further quoted.

Besides this, Ben, 52, also had to assure Kick, 36, in some way that Lopez, 55, is in the past.



'When they started hanging out, he and JLo were separated. He made this very clear with her. JLo listing their separation as April only confirmed this."

New reports, however, rubbished claims of the two dating already, affirming that while the two are certainly spending time together, Ben hasn't committed to her as yet.

“Ben is not dating Kick,” a source recently told Us Weekly, adding that Affleck 'might know her in passing.' The insider noted that Ben is 'not dating anyone.'



Another of Daily Mail's sources also nodded to the development, asserting that "Ben has been spending time with Kick but there is nothing there yet."

"They are friends and enjoy hanging with each other and it is true that she really doesn’t have any thoughts about what JLo would think of her spending time with Ben. He’s a great guy and they are getting to know each other."

In Touch also revealed that Ben already has “plenty of women interested in him,” as per their source.