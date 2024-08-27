Fans demand Emily & Gabriel 'together' as new trailer hints at major split

Emily in Paris season four, part two trailer left fans shocked with a major breakup hint.



Ahead of the show's return on September 12 with the part two of season four, fans receive a glimpse into Emily Cooper's love life.

The trailer reveals that Emily is facing a tough situation with Gabriel, worried that he will always choose Camilla.

Season four’s first part ended on a hopeful note, with Emily and Gabriel finally together, and with Camille just finding out that she had falsely believed she was pregnant but kept this from Gabriel.

However, the new trailer suggests that Camille’s false pregnancy and Emily’s growing doubts might tear the couple apart.

In the upcoming episodes, Emily, who is shown on a trip to Rome, will also meet new characters, including Marcello (played by Eugenio Franceschini) and his mother Antonia Muratori (portrayed by Anna Galiena).

Notably, Thalia Besson will also join the cast as Genevieve, a character expected to impact Emily’s professional and personal life.

On Instagram, Lily Collins, who plays the lead role of Emily in the series, shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the part two.

"A little something to tide you over until September 12 — a first look at @emilyinparis season four, part TWO!! Let's see what happens when Emily takes a little Roman holiday..." Lily captioned the post.

It is worth mentioning that fans flooded the comments section, passionately demanding Emily and Gabriel be the "end game."

One commented, "Please have Emily and Gabriel together forever," while another added, "Camille pls go so Gabriel and Emily ended up together."

"Emily and Gabriel better be end game!" the third comment read.